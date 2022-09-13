LINX and NAPAfrica form interconnection collaboration

The partnership will see the two form an interconnection whereby networks currently connected and peering at NAPAfrica or LINX can access either of the exchanges via mutually available carriers.

“We are excited to be collaborating with LINX to provide clients with a more direct and improved internet experience to any LINX location. The immediate benefit to carriers, cloud providers and content delivery networks, connected or peering at either NAPAfrica or LINX in London, is a more streamlined end-user experience," said Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco.

“Our relationship with LINX is the first of what we anticipate will be many similar collaborative partnerships with internet exchanges seeking to provide a world-class internet experience for all users across the African continent.”

Both Internet exchanges operate as not for profit with a membership community focus. NAPAfrica is located within Teraco data centre facilities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, while LINX has is connected to more than 850 networks connected from just its London platforms. The partnership with NAPAfrica will deliver London connectivity and peering at LINX to African networks.

“We have always worked closely with our friends at NAPAfrica, sharing technical knowledge and insights. Announcing a more strategic partnership will open doors and optimal routes to Europe for the African networks who may not have been able to reach us before,” added Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for LINX.

In related news, last month LINX and Nairobi-based data centre provider IXAfrica Data Centre, launched a new interconnection hub in Kenya called LINX Nairobi.