Nokia extends private wireless capabilities across North America

The new Nokia 5G industrial fieldrouter and dongle, radio access spectrum capabilities and Nokia Connectivity Operations Dashboard will offer more options for the deployment and management of secure, reliable private 4G/LTE and 5G wireless for enterprises, educational establishments, cities and other entities.

Todd Nate, Nokia head of private wireless in North America, said: The release of CBRS spectrum by the FCC for enterprise and public entity use has led to the acceleration in private wireless deployments.

“Nokia is now working with over 90 private wireless customers in the country, of which over 70 are using CBRS shared spectrum.

“These are instrumental in connecting underserved communities and digitally transforming enterprises, and by readying our equipment we can help them evolve to 5G at their own pace.”

Covid lockdowns highlighted that millions of US Students had limited or no internet access. Since then, billions of dollars have been invested with some leveraging CBRS spectrum to connect communities over private wireless using 4G hotspots.

The Nokia equipment can be deployed in Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) 3.5GHz spectrum in the US and Canada, as well as Anterix 900MHz, licensed spectrum nationwide across the US to connect machines, autonomous vehicles and robots.