Iskratel merges with S&T Slovenia

The combined entity is one of the biggest ICT companies in Slovenia and will be led by two managing directors, Sašo Berger and Robert Kuzmič.

Kuzmič said: “Together we provide comprehensive offering of broadband solutions, information security, 5G and mobile private networks, IoT and cloud solutions, business-critical communications, as well as our own development of products for smart and safe communities.

“This is complemented by the fastest and most reliable support for various businesses as we play an important role in shaping their digital future within the Kontron Group.”

S&T Iskratel is a member of Austria’s Kontron Group, which boasted revenues of over €1.34 billion in 2021.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG added: “With more than 1,000 highly experienced employees, S&T Iskratel has not only become the largest company within Kontron Group in terms of the number of employees but one of the leading European providers of comprehensive and highly reliable solutions for a safe, smart and digitalised future.

“With a clear vision of future growth and a highly experienced management team the company is set for success in the coming years.”

Iskratel had been growing its footprint in Europe before the merger. UK full fibre operator Zzoomm recently enlisted its help to accelerate its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) rollout in the UK.