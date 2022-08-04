Iskratel to aid ISP Zzoomm for UK fibre rollout

Zzoomm will benefit from Iskratel’s complete XGS-PON access solution including Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Optical Network Terminals (ONT).

The partnership will give Zzzoom’s plans to reach one million UK homes in over 85 towns by the end of 2025 a timely boost.

Rich Shaw, engineering director at Zzoomm said: “We have partnered with Iskratel to help accelerate our service deployment as our build program gathers momentum across the UK.

“Iskratel brings tremendous experience, and they complement our existing technology partners perfectly with their ability to deliver a high-quality, reliable and tailored solution for Zzoomm at scale.

“We look forward to developing our partnership with Iskratel and delivering a superior customer experience and serving many more happy customers.”

Earlier this year, Iskratel opened a local office in the UK to bring “added flexibility and responsiveness” to its UK customer base.

Iskratel says it will efficiently address the needs of the UK market with its highly scalable XGS-PON/Combo OLTs and range of ONTs.

The operator added that it has “extensive experience” in deploying fibre solutions in challenging semi-rural and rural areas.

“We trust that our solutions are the perfect fit to meet the needs of UK operators. It makes me glad to see UK users already benefitting from our partnership, with many more to follow,” said Svjetlana Kalaba, director of business unit broadband at Iskratel.

“We are proud to take part in Zzoomm's endeavours to bring fibre to hundreds of communities across the UK and help propel Zzoomm's future growth.”