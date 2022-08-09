How DE-CIX powers the world’s leading internet exchanges

DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and operates carrier and data-centre-neutral internet exchanges in Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia. The company delivers state-of-the-art technology and services to meet the growing interconnection needs of its customers. Its interconnection services are accessible from more than 600 data centres in 100 countries – an ecosystem spanning seas, oceans and continents.

DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the world’s largest municipal IT infrastructures and has a presence in almost 40 data centres in Frankfurt. With peak traffic of more than 12 terabits per second, it operates one of the largest internet exchanges in the world.

What was the challenge?

Over the last few years, DE-CIX has seen an enormous increase in customers and internet traffic at its interconnection locations. To ensure that its interconnection and peering services continue to run securely and smoothly into the future, the company needed to upgrade its infrastructure in key locations worldwide. Its challenge was to meet this additional demand while still delivering the highest service quality and best possible customer experience at reduced costs.

How did DE-CIX solve it?

DE-CIX has upgraded its interconnection capacity in Frankfurt using new Nokia routers equipped with the latest FP5 silicon routing technology. The upgrade enables DE-CIX to boost 400 gigabit Ethernet (GE) capacity and prepare for the future of 800 GE while significantly reducing power consumption. Nokia’s routers play a critical role at the edge of the DE-CIX network, providing interconnection and peering between multiple networks. DE-CIX can effortlessly scale to meet the connectivity needs of its customers with fewer connections and much-improved cost efficiency.

What are the benefits?

“DE-CIX is well-known as a technology leader with the capability to build and operate a modern, scalable infrastructure. Through our partnership with Nokia, we have access to hardware of the latest generation to future-proof our platform and offer our customers reliable and seamless peering and interconnection services over the long term. With the broad portfolio of Nokia equipment, we can build internet exchanges of any size without a problem – an important pillar of our global expansion strategy,” says Thomas King, chief technology officer at DE-CIX.

