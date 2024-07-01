Nokia, Telefonica unveil private network team up

Under a three-year umbrella agreement, 100 Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), Modular Private Wireless (MPW), MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solutions and industrial devices will be deployed to meet the needs of key mission-critical industries such as ports, manufacturing and logistics to improve productivity, worker safety and sustainability in the Spanish Enterprise market.

Rolf Albrecht, head of enterprise campus edge business, Europe at Nokia said: “This exciting collaboration with Telefonica will continue enabling enterprises to pave the way to digitalisation.

“Our private wireless and edge on-prem solutions are designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries, providing them with benefits beyond connectivity, including increased worker safety and reduction of emissions per our latest 2024 report for industrial digitalisation.”

The collaboration is a “significant step” toward boosting Industry 4.0 in the Spanish market, Nokia said in a release, and allows industries to become data-driven.

It also enhances Telefonica’s network capabilities, offering a clear path to migrating use cases to 5G.

"This collaboration with Nokia aligns with our vision of empowering the industry with cutting-edge technology in a new era where Artificial Intelligence and the use of data lead the way forward,” Adrián García Nevado, business director at Telefónica Spain added.

“This strategy is preceded by more than 90 use cases with real customers for exploring the capabilities of 5G.”