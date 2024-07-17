Aire Networks picks Nokia to boost core mobile solutions

The deal will expand coverage areas and lead to faster data speeds and enhanced network reliability, Nokia said in a release.

It includes Nokia voice core, packet core, subscriber data management, policy control and signaling will increase the operator’s network capacity.

“As a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in the Spanish market, Aire Networks continues to drive transformation projects that deliver critical changes for its customers,” said Erez Sverdlov, VP for cloud and network services at Nokia.

“We are very pleased to build Aire Networks a new core network with our leading solutions. It further demonstrates Nokia’s consistent focus on helping customers and partners create new value and transform their business operations.”

Nokia’s solutions will support Aire’s network evolution to unlock new services and business models that deliver faster time to value and revenue streams.

As part of the agreement, Aire will use Nokia’s MantaRay NM solution for a consolidated and automated network view that optimises network monitoring and management.

The operator uses several Nokia products including Switching Fabric, which connects Nokia infrastructure to Aire’s network assets.

Joan Aniorte, CTO at Aire Networks, said: “Through our expanded partnership with Nokia, we will further elevate the customer experience with across-the-board upgrades; from better signal capability and connectivity to a significant improvement in network reliability.

“All of this will strengthen our service offering and allow us to better meet the growing demands of our customers.”