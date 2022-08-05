StratCap adds Jake Wagner to data centre team

The appointment aligns with StratCap’s commitment to acquiring, managing and enhancing its data centre real estate assets in an increasingly digitised and data-driven world.

“Jake brings extensive industry relationships, a proven track record of success in data centre investment activities and has a keen awareness of market trends,” said Bryan Marsh, CEO of StratCap Data Centers.

“His profound understanding of the data centre market will strengthen our team as we continue to expand our portfolio of mission critical assets.”

In his new role, Wagner will play an important part in implementing the company’s growth strategy, procuring new investment opportunities, assisting with debt placement and integrating new assets into its portfolio.

Prior to joining StratCap, Wagner accumulated over nine years of experience in commercial real estate and capital markets with extensive knowledge of the data centre sector.

Wagner spent over seven years at JLL Capital Markets, Americas, most recently as director and member of the company’s data centre capital markets group. Before this, he was a member of JLL’s corporate finance group where he focused on sale leaseback and build-to-suit transactions across various property types including data centre, office, industrial and retail.

Last month, StratCap announced that its wireless infrastructure and data centres division has completed the acquisition of around US$151 million of digital infrastructure assets since the beginning of 2022.

The acquisitions include 18 cell towers, bought for approximately US$30.3 million and are located in California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Connecticut. The cell towers and other assets are geographically diverse, the company says, highlighted by major wireless carriers which include Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile among others.