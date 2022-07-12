StratCap acquires over $150m in infrastructure assets

The acquisitions include 18 cell towers, bought for approximately US$30.3 million and are located in California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Connecticut. The cell towers and other assets are geographically diverse, the company says, highlighted by major wireless carriers which include Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile among others.

“We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of digital infrastructure assets that serve as critical pieces for our broadband carrier partners and other tenants,” Todd Rowley, CEO of StratCap Wireless said.

The firm also closed on four data centres that were acquired for around US120.9 million.

The data centre assets are located in Jacksonville, Cleveland, Denver and Atlanta metropolitan areas.

Three of the properties are fully leased with in-place cash flows while one of its assets is partially leased and was acquired for its value-add enhancement opportunities.

Management adds that its assets are located in ‘NFL cities’ with growing demand for data centre space and serve as mission critical infrastructure for the existing tenants which include a major financial services firm, a global bank and a national retail colocation provider.

Pat Miller, managing partner of StratCap, added: “We think digital infrastructure is one of the most compelling and resilient real estate sectors in the market right now.

“We continue to expand our footprint in the space, and we believe the sector has a long growth runway ahead.”