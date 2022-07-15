Snowhorn’s Quantum Loophole joins iMasons climate pact

The company, which is building an 850 hectare (2,100 acre) campus in Frederick county, Maryland, has joined the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA).

At the Datacloud Awards, held by Capacity Media in Monaco in April, Microsoft’s Christian Belady announced that “We had 70 sign up [to the accord] in less than six weeks and another dozen are in the process.”

Quantum Loophole – which, despite its name, has nothing to do with quantum computing – said it intends to leverage accord’s open standard guidelines to report carbon output from data centre power, materials and products.

The company, which started work on the project in June (pictured), said: “Joining the ICA furthers the company’s efforts in revolutionizing the data centre site selection process with a first-of-its-kind master planned approach, holistically accounting for environment, community, and purposely designed land for data centre development.”

“We established iMasons to unite the builders of the fourth industrial revolution,” said Dean Nelson, chairman and founder of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons).

“The ICA represents an unprecedented collaboration between leading digital infrastructure companies to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality. Today, we are combining forces to compound the efforts of these firms to make meaningful and sustained progress toward that goal.”

The Frederick county project will provide the digital infrastructure industry with land, power, water and fibre network infrastructure over a 10-20 year period. It will be connected via a 200,000-strand fibre network, called QLoop, to northern Virginia.

The company said it is implementing a number of programs aimed at supporting the local ecology – including bees and trees initiatives.

A total of 129 companies have now joined the iMasons accord. The objective is global carbon accounting of digital infrastructure influencing market-based decisions to drive the industry to achieve carbon neutrality.

“We are thrilled to join other industry leaders at iMasons, in an industry-wide effort to drive decarbonisation in the digital infrastructure community,” said Oren Wool, VP of Sustainability at Quantum Loophole.

“Investors and customers alike are expecting us to offer a product that helps reduce their overall carbon footprint. Joining the iMasons Climate Accord is an opportunity to support the development of the standards and reporting needed to accelerate investments in carbon reduction.”