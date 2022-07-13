DataBank completes expansion ATL3 data centre

Now ready for service, ATL3 began its expansion in late 2021 which has now added more than 22,000 square feet of data centre space to site. The facility now boasts a total capacity of more than 44,000 square feet of white space and total raised floor space to 72,000 square feet. The project also increases the site’s total power from 1.5MW to 6MW.

“We’ve been looking forward to completing this expansion project to further support our customers’ infrastructure needs and growth,” says Tony Qorri, vice president of construction at DataBank.

“Bringing this additional capacity to Atlanta aligns well with DataBank’s growth in the region’s data centre market and underscores its position as one of the prime emerging internet hubs in the southeast United States.”

The news follows news from DataBank in May of this year which saw the company confirm the acquisition of 18 acres of land in suburban Atlanta for a new data centre campus.

The “Lithia Springs Campus” is DataBank’s first expandable property in the Atlanta metro are and will house ATL4 – DataBank’s fourth data centre in the market. The site will be tethered by dark fibre to DataBank’s existing ATL2/3 complex.

Located in the Historic West End district, ATL3 is a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to 10+ on-site carriers as well as internet, fibre, interconnect, and cross-connect connectivity. The facility also boasts security features including dual-factor biometric authentication, 24-hour dedicated security guards, perimeter fence, mantraps, and CCTV.

According to Lisa Calhoun, a partner with the Atlanta based investment firm, Valor Ventures, growth in the Atlanta leasing market is on an upwards trajectory supported by $1 billion of venture capital investments over the last year. This indicates an influx in demand for cloud storage and is driven by thriving industries like healthcare IT, fintech, logistics, and manufacturing.