DataBank buys land for Atlanta data centre campus

The “Lithia Springs Campus” is DataBank’s first expandable property in the Atlanta metro and will feature ATL4 – DataBank’s fourth data centre in the market.

The campus will be adjacent to the Georgia Power sub-station and will support ATL4 with 40MW of critical IT load, an initial footprint of 200,000+ square feet and expansion room for the facility.

“ATL4 and the Lithia Springs Campus will greatly expand our capacity to serve the mission-critical IT infrastructure needs of customers in the Atlanta metro,” said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank’s CEO.

“Long ago, we could see that Atlanta was becoming a preeminent data centre market and we’re proud to be part of the city’s continued business and tech community growth.”

The campus will be tethered by dark fibre to DataBank’s existing ATL2/3 complex which houses connectivity nodes from Zayo Networks and other providers for metro, regional and long-haul capacity.

This is the second expansion that DataBank has made in the Atlanta market in recent times. In December 2021, the firm announced it was doubling the raised floor capacity of its ATL2/3 complex in Atalanta’s West End.