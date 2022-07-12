Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud expand on network transformation

With access to more secure, reliable, and scalable cloud-native networks from Google Cloud, Deutsche Telekom is better positioned to deliver flexible, high-capacity, high-bandwidth, and low-latency connectivity and value-added services to their customers.

“At Deutsche Telekom we are implementing our Leading Digital Telco strategy by investing in best-in-class network infrastructure and by establishing cloud-based service platforms,” said Claudia Nemat, board member of Deutsche Telekom.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud by conducting trials in key areas that will allow us to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences.”

Under the terms of the expanded partnership Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will jointly pilot several network services such as 5G Standalone in Austria, as well as remote packet gateway functions, using Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud Edge.

Other focus areas include leveraging Google Cloud's experience in data analytics, Deutsche Telekom will gain greater insight into its networks for more accurate planning, optimised operations, and better customer experience management.

“Communication service providers are increasingly looking for cloud-native solutions to advance the deployment of network functions and drive automation, elasticity, and scalability,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“We believe our partnership with Deutsche Telekom will deliver significantly improved experiences for end users that will ultimately raise the standard for the telecommunications industry.”

Specifically, Deutsche Telekom will trial several use cases around anomaly detection, performance counter, and trace data as part of data-driven operations and automated workflows with open, Kubernetes-based solutions offered by Google Cloud.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom will trial Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI and ML solutions in a joint proof of concept.