TOMIA names Sharpley as CEO and Cross as CFO

Sharpley, considered an telecoms veteran, has extensive network software and systems experience and currently also leads a portfolio of communications and media focused software companies within the Lumine Group.

"TOMIA has a marquee list of customers where we deliver incredible value through our software suite and professional services," said Sharpley.

"With rising market interest in 5G and IoT, as well as the migration toward cloud-based technology, TOMIA is poised for success and I am extremely proud to be part of the team."

Similarly, Cross brings to the role extensive financial management expertise, having held previous roles as CFO for video streaming technology company Velocix, as well as senior level finance positions with tech companies Unit4, A10 Networks, Hewlett Packard, and 3Com.

“With great customers, a strong team, and a market leading product line,TOMIA’s business is well positioned to grow,” said Cross. “We look forward to executing on our strategic plan and achieving our aggressive financial goals.”

TOMIA was recently acquired by Lumine Group, a global acquirer of communications & media software businesses and a division of Volaris Group or an undisclosed sum. Its portfolio includes Kansys Inc., VAS-X, NetEngage and Lifecycle Software, among others.

"TOMIA is a strategic pillar acquisition for Lumine and we are committed to growing the business aggressively," said David Nyland, president of Lumine.

"David and Paul are the ideal leaders for TOMIA given their extensive market relationships, industry credibility and stellar track record of operational execution. By applying the best practices, we have developed through dozens of successful acquisitions and business transformations, we are confident this team can make TOMIA’s business really take flight."