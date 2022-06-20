TOMIA acquired for undisclosed sum

The acquisition was made by Lumine Group, which describes itself as the "home to a global network of market-leading software businesses that empower the future of connectivity in the communications and media space". Its portfolio includes Kansys Inc., VAS-X, NetEngage and Lifecycle Software, among others.

Unlike other investors, Volaris Group – an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. – doesn’t spin off its acquisitions, instead holding them indefinitely and growing them through investments and complementary acquisitions.

Gary McIIraith, executive chairman of TOMIA, said: “Lumine Group’s acquisition approach and buy and hold philosophy provides us with a solid foundation on which to build our company and deliver continued success.

"We are excited about the next growth chapter for TOMIA and are proud to become part of the Lumine communications global ecosystem. Operating as an autonomous business within Lumine Group, we remain laser focused on achieving our vision and serving our customers’ most critical needs.”

TOMIA’s technology helps CSPs to monetize customers and optimise network traffic by providing a unified view of the end-to-end connectivity process, margins, and the customer journey. The company has operated in various forms for nearly 30 years and boasts more than 400 deployments worldwide, processing billions of real-time transactions monthly.

TOMIA's solutions span A2P messaging, VoLTE roaming, IoT roaming, BCE service and 5G roaming, among others. It also works in blockchain-based settlement and has collaborated on projects with Microsoft, KPMG and R3, and Clear.

It has also deployed roaming services for NTT DoCoMo and last year named Howard Stevens as its new CEO.

David Sharpley, group leader at Lumine said: “TOMIA’s diverse, proven and mission-critical communications software suite, and long-term customer relationships complement Lumine’s software ecosystem. We look to build upon TOMIA’s heritage of success and propel its next phase of growth driven by the market evolution toward 5G, IoT and cloud technologies. We welcome TOMIA’s customers, partners, and employees to the Lumine family.”