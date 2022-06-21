Serverfarm near doubles LON1 power capacity

Serverfarm didn't confirm the type of power this facility runs on, but did say that the four-year-old LON1 is designed to be "concurrently maintainable with an annualized PUE design of less than 1.25". Further, the site is part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and is capable of densities up to 40kW/rack.

Arun Shenoy, CMO at Serverfarm, said: "We will have 3MW of new power capacity available in the next four months, with more to come in 2023. And in true Serverfarm sustainability fashion, by building additional data centre power capacity without the construction of new facilities, we are avoiding the use of unnecessary concrete, steel or glass."

Serverfarm acquires existing facilities for modernisation through what it describes as "sustainable infrastructure upgrades and green energy transition" and is a member of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact. The company is currently engaged in an expansion drive across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Canada. It recently acquired a T5 facility in Los Angeles for $71 million (pictured) and is in the final stages of a new build project with Bezeq International.

Located in Feltham, LON1 offers fiber connectivity to data centre clusters in Slough and London Docklands, as well as proximity to Hayes, Hounslow and Park Royal, and connectivity to all major cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

The three-story building containing nine halls with a power and cooling capacity of 20MVA.