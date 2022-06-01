Bezeq and Serverfarm data centre in ‘final stages’

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the Israel telco said that its new data centre is in the final stages of construction and will cover around 9,000 square metres.

The 3MW facility will meet international environmental standards while offering efficient electricity consumption, cooling systems and integration.

“The entire field is developing at a record pace and Bezeq International, as part of the strategy and business focus is here to lead this change,” Ron Gelb, VP of business solutions at Bezeq International said.

The company, fresh from reporting a rise in Q1 net profit, recently teamed with Arc Solutions to connect Israel directly to the UAE and Bahrain.

Its fibre network reaches 1.25 million households in its native Israel and Bezeq’s satellite TV unit recently also posted a profit.

For Serverfarm, the data centre is a continuation of its Middle Eastern expansion, first announced in December 2021.

That data centre, developed in partnership with the Israel Infrastructure Fund is scheduled to be ready for service by the end of the year.

On the Bezeq partnership, Boaz Yehuda, Middle East regional manager of Serverfarm says: “We operate and believe in the American method – data centre is a dedicated structure designed solely for one purpose.”