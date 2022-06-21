Messaging company Vox merges brands into one

The company said the decision will reinforce its goal to offer simple and easy to implement solutions.

Vox CEO Ehsan Ahmadi (pictured), who founded the company in 2010, said: “With this change in structure and repositioning, Vox Solutions is better aligned than ever to bring voice and messaging into the future and to become the leading one-stop-shop and trusted partner of CSPs [communications service providers] and enterprise worldwide looking for innovative telecom solutions.”

Neither Vox Solutions nor its predecessors are connected with South African fibre operator Vox Telecom.

Vox said that, over the past 10 years, it has successfully deployed more than 400 connections, five data centres and three R&D centres.

“The new Vox Solutions brand and logo stands for limitless flexibility and innovation, two characteristics at the core of the industry’s success,” said Ahmadi.

Vox Carrier won an award for an anti-fraud solution at Capacity’s 2021 Global Carrier Awards.