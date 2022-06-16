Arelion rolls out new PoP in Munich with EMC Home of Data

This new location increases direct access to the Arelion AS1299 backbone network for EMC Home of Data customers and will provide high-speed IP Transit, cloud connect, and internet exchange (IX) connect services for content providers and enterprises in the Munich metro area.

“Today’s leading businesses are making increased use of cloud services from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft," said Christoph Lannert, head of EMEA sales at Arelion.

"High bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical to their operations. The new PoP at EMC Home of Data will give companies improved access to the IP services they need and a direct route onto our global fibre backbone, bringing the world even closer.”

As Germany’s third largest city, and the biggest in the southern region, Munich has become a hub for high-tech industries such as automotive, aerospace, biotech and Internet companies. This combined with its 1.5 million residents, has made Munich a key transit route for Internet connectivity and one where Arelion has had a presence since 1999 – its four cable routes acting as a gateway between Frankfurt, southern Germany, Vienna and on to the Balkans.

“We are delighted to welcome Arelion as our new global Tier 1 carrier at EMC Home of Data, providing our campus ecosystem with new enhanced connectivity services that come with high-speed IP Transit and the reliability our customers expect from their Home of Data,” said Bernhard Huter, CEO of EMC Home of Data.

In related news, earlier this month Arelion deployed another PoP this time in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

The new PoP at 1625 Rockwell Avenue adds to a growing list of service providers interconnecting at H5 Data Centers’ 351,000 square-foot data centre - one of the largest in Ohio.