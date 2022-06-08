Arelion deploys PoP at T5 facility in Ohio

The new PoP at 1625 Rockwell Avenue adds to a growing list of service providers interconnecting at H5 Data Centers’ 351,000 square-foot data centre - one of the largest in Ohio.

"Our data centre in downtown Cleveland is one of the preeminent locations for enterprises and cloud service providers alike to house their mission-critical assets," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers.

"Arelion will be a great addition to our interconnect ecosystem as service providers continue to build out additional routers and long-haul fibre to better support the greater Ohio community."

Arelion expanded its global backbone to the Cleveland data centre in order to serve leading enterprises and cloud service providers in the area with IP transit and its full suite of services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with H5 Data Centers as we continue expanding our network in response to customer demand in North America,” said Art Kazmierczak, director of business and network development, Arelion.

“The addition of the Cleveland, Ohio PoP supports area growth by providing high-quality local connectivity at scale for businesses and service providers to our global AS1299 Internet backbone and unique ecosystem of cloud, content and application providers.”

But in isn’t just in the US where Arelion is expanding its footprint. The company was recently selected by Gold Data to expand its reach and services across Latin America.

That collaboration covers customers in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica and will cover both data and internet services.