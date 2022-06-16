EllaLink cable goes live in Cape Verde

Marked by an inauguration event, the launched follows an contract of agreement between Cape Verde Telecom and EllaLink in 2018, where the two agreed to deliver connectivity from Europe and Latin America to Cape Verde. The partnership between the two has received the support of the European Bank of Investments and the local Government of Cape Verde.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Cabo Verde Telecom teams, the Government involvement and the European Bank of Investment support, this project is now a reality, and Praia is now connected directly and neutrally to Brazil and Europe,” said Vincent Gatineau, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at EllaLink.

The new cable offers the lowest latency available on the market, as well capacity of 30Tbps, which will see Cape Verde benefit from secure and optimised connectivity. In addition, the EllaLink subsea cable will help bolster the digital economy in Cape Verde now that it is connected from Praia to three continents “with neutrality and independence, and without intermediaries.”

“The increase in capacity in Cape Verde was being driven by the growing needs resulting from the digital transformation going on, by the digitalisation of the habits of consumers, and also by what the Covid-19 pandemic," said João Domingos Correia, CEO and chairman of the Cabo Verde Telecom group.

The new system also creates opportunities for the country to increase the quality of their internet service offer to the country, but also to extend it to all West Africa.

In related news, March saw DE-CIX confirm plans to provide EllaLink with access to its interconnection ecosystem in Southern Europe, through their internet exchanges in Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

Through the EllaLink connection between Latin America and Europe, the latency between the two continents is reduced by close to 50%, from +100 milliseconds to circa 60 milliseconds compared to traditional routes.