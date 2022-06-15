XL Axiata and PPTEL completes BaSIC subsea cable

The new cable will strengthen internet connections between Batam, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi in Indonesia for XL Axiata customers, with high speed, quality performance and latency.

The project began in 2020 and officially become operational as of 1 June 2022. The 700m system connects connecting Sarawak, Malaysia and Batam, Indonesia, which is then connected via land cable to Pontianak in West Kalimantan.

"This Sea Cable Communication System (SKKL) is also a new alternative international gateway for Indonesia to Kuching, Sarawak, and Hong Kong, as well as increasing the diversity and reliability of connections to several PoP/Hubs in Asia, which at the same time will support the telecommunications network for the State Capital in Kalimantan," said I Gede Darmayusa, director & chief technology officer at XL Axiata.

"For us, this new infrastructure is important to be able to cope with the increase in data traffic in the future and a quality network in terms of providing the best service to customers."

BaSIC will deliver 6 fibre pairs offering an initial capacity 2Tbs, which will then be gradually increased until it reaches a maximum capacity of 48Tbs.

According to Darmayusa the project forms part of XL Axiata's mission to provide infrastructure for better global internet access as well as to support the Indonesian government's goal to encourage the use of digital technology.

In addition, BaSIC will also support XL Axiata's efforts to add new upstream international capacity to Indonesia.

In related news, earlier this month XL Axiata selected Juniper Networks’ Segment Routing over IPv6 (SRv6) and MX Series Universal Routing Platforms to bolster its network infrastructure.

With upgrades from Juniper, XL Axiata lays the foundation to support 5G services and Indonesia’s growing digital economy.