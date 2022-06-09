XL Axiata partners Juniper Networks on 5G in Indonesia

With upgrades from Juniper, XL Axiata lays the foundation to support 5G services and Indonesia’s growing digital economy.

The MX240, MX480, MX960 and MX2020 Series Universal Routing Platforms from Juniper's 400G portfolio support the SRv6-based transport network, with the high-performance and scale required for 5G.

As part of this collaboration, Juniper Professional Services will design and implement the SRv6 in the XL Axiata core network, ensuring interoperability with the company's existing IP/MPLS network.

Juniper's SRv6 implementation will give XL Axiata increased control, agility, application awareness and simplified traffic management of its network.

According to the company, Indonesia is predicted to have reached 233.53 million mobile internet users by 2026. This growth in internet users with access to digital services will help fuel the country’s digital economy, which is expected to contribute $150 billion in gross domestic product by 2025.

In support of this, the Indonesian government has launched the Digital Indonesia Roadmap, with goals that include rolling out 4G infrastructure in more than 10,000 subregions by 2022 and developing 5G-ready networks.

In related news, earlier this year Axiata Group Berhad , parent company of XL Axiata, reported strong growth in its full year 2021 financial results.

FY21 revenue and EBITDA both increased 7% to reach RM25.9 billion and RM11.4 billion respectively and EBITDA maintained a margin of 44.0%. Thanks in part to digitalisation and its new corporate strategy, Axiata's 5.0.