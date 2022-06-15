EdgeUno inks all-cash agreement for New Access acquisition

Under the terms of the agreement, EdgeUno will acquire all the assets and shares of New Access and its operation in Ecuador. According to the company website, its assets include two data centres in Quito and Guayaquil, as well a suite of services such as IoT & cloud, cybersecurity, managed internet and data connectivity, and disaster recovery services.

“We are delighted with this acquisition and have enjoyed the process and relationship we have developed with the team at New Access. Ecuador is an exciting market and New Access is a very well-known company with a strong reputation,” said Mehmet Akcin, CEO of EdgeUno.

“In addition to the expansion opportunities this acquisition provides for EdgeUno in Ecuador, the expertise and strong focus on Enterprise services that New Access has successfully developed will be a valuable element of our product availability across the entire Latin American region.”

Once the transaction is completed and the required approvals from relevant authorities have been received, the acquisition will enable EdgeUno to expand its existing portfolio of products and services in Ecuador with the addition of enterprise market products and expertise that New Access has across Latin America.

“New Access has invested in developing long term relationships with customers in Ecuador for almost 20 years,” said Paul Harris, executive president of New Access.

“This transaction represents an opportunity to expand our managed service portfolio to the region and beyond thanks to EdgeUno´s leadership, resources, and expansion capacity.”

The deal is due to close in the second half of 2022, subject to standard regulatory approvals.

In related news, May saw EdgeUno and Quad9 form a partnership where EdgeUno will supply Quad9 with servers and network connectivity throughout Latin America.

The deal means Quad9 can expand the global reach of its DNS security service.