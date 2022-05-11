Quad9 selects EdgeUno to expand Latin America services

The deal means Quad9 can expand the global reach of its DNS security service.

Andy Bax, COO of EdgeUno, said: “Enabling Quad9 to deploy their platform across multiple locations in Latin America was a game-changer for them in servicing their users across the region with in-country infrastructure as opposed to long haul delivery from outside the region.” Bax joined EdgeUno in March 2022.

EdgeUno’s edge presence reduced the service latency of Quad9’s DNS responses by an average of 100ms, and its deeply connected network enabled Quad9 to directly reach its user community in Latin America.

Jeri McNeil, director of facilities for Quad9, said: “EdgeUno is able to offer services in multiple cities spanning South America enabling us to serve users in this region with a huge reduction in latency. We see amazing uptake of our service with around 15 million blocks of malicious domains per day in these newly-activated sites.”

Quad9 is a non-profit based in Switzerland, with servers in hundreds of locations worldwide to bring these services closer to end-users in emerging markets as well as well-established internet hubs.

Bax added: “Following this successful deployment across Latin America we’ve already expanded Quad9’s footprint with us to Istanbul in Turkey.”