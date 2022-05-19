Open Fiber selects VIAVI optical solution to reach fill gigabit penetration in Italy

The collaboration will see Open Fiber deploy VIAVI's Optical Network Measurement System (ONMSi) to help manage network compliance and troubleshooting any issues across the lifecycle of its fibre deployments.

The ONMSi solution uses a centralised OTDR test head that enables installers in the field to remotely commission, map topologies, automate the acceptance and reporting of fibre quality, losses, and distances, via a mobile application.

This is done across each segment of the network from the point of presence to the customer premise connection. As a result, maintenance teams can isolate and triage faults remotely.

"Open Fiber is charting an ambitious path to modernise the digital infrastructure for the whole of Italy," said Manuel Mato, vice president of EMEA at VIAVI.

"Our partnership enables Open Fiber to automate and accelerate their FTTH build without sacrificing quality while ensuring error-free first-time customer activation. Equally important, proactive in-life monitoring also allows Open Fiber to isolate network issues and shorten resolution and restoration times. We are proud of our role in helping Open Fiber realise a digital Italy."

Open Fiber delivers connectivity roughly 300 national and international service providers as well as 14 million Italian households.

Its 2022-2031 plan is to cover approximately 24 million households, including unserved and underserved areas. To achieve this, Open Fiber has pledged an investment of €15 billion, including a loan of €7.2 billion from Italian and international banks.

