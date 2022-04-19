Five things to watch April 19: Real Wireless signs FA deal, Viavi selected for OpenRAN

Turkcell and Ericsson deploy Diameter Signaling Controller

Turkcell and Ericsson have partnered to deploy a Diameter Singaling Controller using automation on Turkcell’s network.

Ericsson’s Diameter Signaling Controller optimises the throughput of the network, offering a “more robust” signalling network architecture.

According to the firm, it also improves the use of networks during peak traffic times through load balancing and overload protection mechanisms.

The deployment includes Ericsson products, services and training and was completed in 2021.

Infovista launches 5G testing platform

Infovista has launched Precision Drive Testing, a platform that will test data from across 5G network lifecycle to increase speed and accuracy.

The AI data-driven approach and automation to network testing will significantly reduce the cost and time of 5G network testing, the company says.

“There’s a misconception that 5G makes drive testing redundant, but the reality is that although enhanced from LTE, the ‘minimization of drive testing’ feature in 5G still only works if users are in the geographic area that needs testing,” added Dr Irina Cotanis, technology director of network testing at Infovista.

When triggered, the Precision Drive Testing use cases automatically calculate the best test route and generate test scripts.

Real time reporting and data feed of the expected result ensures that testing data is quickly acted up and in turn used to inform customer data.

Real Wireless signs three-year connectivity deal with FA

Real Wireless will provide the Football Association (FA) with independent wireless consultancy services for the next three years.

The three-year agreement will see Real Wireless provide radio and mobile connectivity at Wembley Stadium and the National Training Centre at St Georges Park.

The deal will cover support for both public and mobile service provision and is an extension of the long-standing relationship between the FA and Real Wireless, who have worked together since 2007.

Mark Keenan, CEO of Real Wireless, said: “Since we started working with the FA in 2007 mobile communications have changed dramatically.

“When Wembley Stadium opened, smartphones were still on the drawing board, the first iPhone was still a year away and data traffic was just 15PB.

“Fast forward to today and UK data usage is 580 Petabytes per month, increasing around 38% year-on-year.

“We are proud to have worked with the FA for 15 years. It has also allowed us to develop an in depth understanding of the real operational needs of a world-class stadium for both radio and mobile communications.

Viavi selected as testing partner for Korean OpenRAN lab

Viavi has been selected as the OpenRAN test and measurement partner at a test and certification lab, run jointly by Korean organisations Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI).

Viavi will provide its TM500 O-RU Tester which will provide conformance testing, OpenRAN fronthaul transport layer testing and 5G physical layer testing to validate performance and interoperability.

The company says it offers the most comprehensive test suits on the market for lab validation and field deployment and service assurance of OpenRAN networks.

“The growth in O-RAN is a great leveler when it comes to communications infrastructure vendors,” said Younghae Choi, president of the TTA.

“This new multi-vendor environment makes conformance and interoperability testing fundamental and we are thankful to VIAVI for their important role in supporting our efforts in the Korean market.”

TELUS implements Ivalua EPS solution

Canadian-based TELUS has revealed it has implemented the electronic procurement solution of spend management cloud solutions provider Ivalua and Optis Consulting to digitise its entire end-user buying process.

Implementation was led by Optis’ consulting team and will streamline TELUS’ procurement process through a system that manages spend, ensures compliance and provides a catalogue of products and services.

“An important aspect of our digital transformation journey is to provide our customers with an improved experience to maximise adoption and spend in support of corporate business performance targets,” said Lloyd Switzer, chief procurement officer at TELUS.

“To achieve this, we needed to move beyond our legacy systems and choose a long-term collaboration model that is flexible enough to grow and extend to additional source-to-pay processes.”