Singtel steps into maritime digitalisation with satellite-based solution

The solution is called iSHIP and is essentially satellite-enabled connectivity that can be used to support the digitalisation happening across the maritime industry.

To keep up with global supply chain demands during the pandemic, shipping companies digitalised critical operations faster, Singtel said, and this includes navigation, power supply, engine control and cargo management. iSHIP offers services for crew and fleet management and gives ship managers and owners flexibility and visibility of their resources and operations.

"iSHIP was specifically designed to address these challenges and provide a versatile solution for shipping companies that are accelerating digital adoption and also have decarbonisation and crew welfare high on their agenda," said Ooi Seng Keat, VP of the carrier services, OTT and satellite, group enterprise, at Singtel.

"By making it easier for ship owners and operators to procure and steward digital services and resources, they can focus on keeping the world economy running, supporting billions of people who rely on our seas for food, energy and transport,” he added.

In addition, ship owners and operators have to liaise with multiple parties to procure connectivity and digital services or resources. iSHIP will allow them to source all their possible maritime digital needs through one point of contact with access to 24/7 support.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects global freight demand to triple by 2050, with maritime trade volumes playing a significant role in the growth.

“Our seas are a major mode of global trade and transport. But the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and shipping operations, driving strained crews, who are more accustomed to traditional or manual processing methods, to navigate fragmented digital resources and applications," Keat said.

The news comes within days of Tampnet confirming at marine IoT project with Ericsson. That development will see Tampnet use Ericsson's IoT Accelerator – sensors and remote monitoring equipment deployed to people and places in remote offshore use cases and connected in real time.

For this one, SIM-supported wearables can be deployed to employees, equipment and other assets, enabling instant actions on real-time data and the optimisation of planning operations through Tampnet’s 4G LTE network.