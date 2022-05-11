Tampnet gets ship shape for IoT with Ericsson

Tampnet is using Ericsson's IoT Accelerator; sensors and remote monitoring equipment deployed to people and places in remote offshore use cases and connected in real time.

Through the use of SIM cards, wearables can be deployed to employees, equipment and other assets, enabling instant actions on real-time data and the optimisation of planning operations through Tampnet’s 4G LTE network.

The two said their latest collaboration will "improve operational efficiency and worker safety while reducing the carbon footprint at some of the world’s toughest and remotest workplaces".

Frode Støldal, president of Tampnet Americas said: “Through our partnership with Ericsson, we are bringing the same IoT connectivity benefits to the offshore industry and enterprises, that land-based companies are benefitting from.

"In many instances, Tampnet is pioneering new services and business models offshore that are later adopted onshore. Together, we are truly digitalizing the high seas as part of the fourth industrial revolution. These are exciting times for our customers.”

Tampnet operates an offshore high-capacity, low latency communication network, covering the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, 8,500 enterprises globally already benefit from the Ericsson IoT Accelerator-powered capabilities offered by CSP partners. The two have an established relationship.

Kyle Okamoto, general manager IoT, Ericsson, said: “Our partnership with Tampnet shows that Ericsson has the capability of delivering IoT management to any enterprise or industry customer, in any work environment. We will work closely with Tampnet to ensure that its customers benefit from Ericsson IoT Accelerator.”