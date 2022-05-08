Eduardo Falzoni to leave GlobeNet

The company said his leadership enabled it to develop and "extensive portfolio of network and capacity services to offer new solutions to the market" and data centre product line more than doubled in growth with expansions in Fortaleza, Brazil, and Barranquilla, Colombia. GlobeNet also deployed Malbec, Argentina's first submarine cable in the last 20 years.

GlobeNet said in its statement: "On behalf of all GlobeNet, we thank Falzoni for his dedication and commitment, recognizing the contributions and significant results achieved throughout his leadership. We wish Falzoni much success in his future endeavours.

"Falzoni’s contributions, in addition to evolving the business, created opportunities for telecom operators, partners and end-users."

He joined in 2016 as CCO and held the position for just under a year before being promoted to CEO. Prior to joining GlobeNet he was with Latin American Nautilus and TI Sparkle.

Falzoni leaves on 15 May and a new CEO has not yet been named, however as Capacity reported only a few days ago, GlobeNet has recently confirmed a new head of wholesale.