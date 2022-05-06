GlobeNet announces new head of wholesale

Louro will be responsible for GlobeNet’s commercial area in all markets where it operates including the sales, pre and post sales and commercial planning.

Those areas were previously managed by Fabio Laguado and Eduardo Rodriguez who will now report to Louro.

Louro has previously held positions at companies including Nextel, Vivo and Oi as well as AT&T in the US and Latin America.

The company added that Eduardo Falzoni, the company’s CEO will no longer be a part of its executive board.

Over the last year, Globenet has set up a data centre in Barranquilla, Colombia, a major interconnection points in Fortaleza, Brazil and a new subsea cable to Argentina called Malbec.