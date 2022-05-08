Interxion confirms Barcelona hub

Land has been secured in the municipality of Sant Adrià de Besòs and the parcel has the capacity to house 15MW of total installed IT power. Construction of the first data centre, BCN1, is expected to commence in 2022 with completion anticipated in 2024. The land parcel and future campus is strategically located to provide quick, direct, and resilient access to key subsea cable systems and interconnection points.

Jan-Pieter Anten, joint managing director EMEA, Interxion said: “The Mediterranean has established itself as one of the main points of interconnectivity between Europe and the rest of the world through its highly connected network of subsea cables. This move represents a critical step forward in expanding PlatformDIGITAL® coverage, further supporting our customers in deploying their critical services around the world as the need for data-driven services continues to ramp up globally.”

Telegeography data confirm international bandwidth in Southern Europe has seen a more than 30% compound annual growth since 2016, representing an overall increase in transmission capacity to the region of almost 200%.

Others with active projects in the city at present include DE-CIX and Exa Infrastructure, which is working on an overland connection from Bilbao to Barcelona as well as a metro network in the city. AFR-IX Telecom's Medusa cable will also land in Barcelona.

Jan-Pieter Anten, joint managing director EMEA, Interxion said: “The Mediterranean has established itself as one of the main points of interconnectivity between Europe and the rest of the world through its highly connected network of subsea cables. This move represents a critical step forward in expanding PlatformDIGITAL® coverage, further supporting our customers in deploying their critical services around the world as the need for data-driven services continues to ramp up globally.”

Last month Interxion announced plans for a €100 million facility in Belgium.