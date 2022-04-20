Interxion to build BRU4 data centre in Belgium for €100m

“Demand for data centre capacity in Brussels continues to grow, largely driven by a surge in the number of Belgium enterprises migrating to the cloud and adopting hybrid IT models," said Dirk van de Geer, managing director, Interxion Belgium.

"In direct response to this growth in demand, we are constructing BRU4 which will provide businesses with the much-needed capacity to scale efficiently.”

Due to open by mid-2023, the facility will span approximately 6,700 m² of floor space, offering businesses access to Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL solution as well as access to public cloud providers and more than 100 connectivity providers via a connection to BRU1’s connectivity hub.

In addition, BRU4 is designed to run on 100% renewable energy, in line with the rest of Interxion’s European portfolio, supporting Digital Realty's global sustainability goals of reducing its direct carbon emissions by 68% and its passive emissions by 24% by 2030.

"The amount of data being created in the world today is continuing to grow, largely driven by Data Gravity," said David Louis, sales manager, Interxion Belgium.

"According to Digital Realty’s Data Gravity Index DGx, which measures, quantifies, and predicts the intensity of enterprise data growth for Global 2000 enterprise companies, by 2024, businesses will create data at a rate of 1.4 million gigabytes per second. In order to manage this data explosion, businesses will require an increase of over 40% in compute processing power, fast approaching processing levels only reachable by quantum computers. With the expansion of our Brussels campus, we expect to have the compute, storage and quality infrastructure in place to enable businesses to pivot to a more data-friendly hybrid IT model and help them take on the data economy."

In related news, February saw Interxion France switched to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for its generators. Although a fossil fuel, the HVO100 used by Interxion is described as a synthetic paraffinic diesel, made from "100% renewable items and certified as sustainable".