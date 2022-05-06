ZOL Zimbabwe takes the Liquid route in name-change

This follows a gradual rebranding of what was Liquid Telecom, which began the renaming to Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa in 2020.

Wellington Makamure (pictured), regional CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Southern Africa, said: “The rebrand is to ensure the consolidation of Liquid’s consumer offering so we are identified as a single brand, under one name. The new brand identity will ensure streamlined service delivery and assure our customers of our continued commitment to offer uninterrupted internet services straight to their homes.”

The company said customers “will enjoy the same benefits they did under the previous brand name, and on the same terms and conditions as their existing contracts”.

Liquid said the rebrand “comes at a time when the demand for home connectivity has increased dramatically to cater for employees working remotely and children being home-schooled”.

The company said it has alo added a further 60 LTE base stations across Zimbabwe to ensure that more people have access to high-speed.

Liquid acquired the former ZOL in 2012. The group is present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid’s network covers over 100,000km.