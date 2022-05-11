ColoHouse expands Orangeburg facility in line with bare metal strategy

The company will add 15,000 square feet of data centre space and over 1MW of power to the site in order for ColoHouse’s to meet the high demand of both existing and new customers, new business growth requirements, as well as the exponential demand for its own bare metal solution available through TurnKey Internet, which ColoHouse acquired in Q4 of 2021.

“The Board and ColoHouse Executive Team could not be more excited about the tremendous success that ColoHouse has experienced in the last 6 months,” said Kevin Reed, interim chief executive officer of ColoHouse.

“Valterra Partners and 1547 CSR’s investment into ColoHouse to create a full IT infrastructure platform has already started to prove our strategic connection with this exciting new phase in Orangeburg.”

ColoHouse will add two new data halls to its existing footprint, adding 15,000 square feet of new inventory. Specifically, ColoHouse’s bare metal company, TurnKey Internet, will be expanding its bare metal footprint to the facility's newest data hall.

“The ColoHouse expansion in Orangeburg continues to solidify the strength of our facility, team, and services in the New York and New Jersey market. We have seen significant recent leasing activity among all verticals, with a particular interest from the financial enterprises," said John Bonczek, chief revenue officer at ColoHouse.

"Our Orangeburg facility is up to the task of meeting their strict security requirements, space, power, and connectivity needs. The Orangeburg facility is focused on creating an ecosystem of customers and interconnectivity that attracts top tier customers.”

In related news, February saw ColoHouse open its third data hall in Miami, providing more than 500kw of power and an additional 6,000 square feet of space.