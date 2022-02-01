ColoHouse opens MIA3 data hall in Miami

ColoHouse’s original Miami data halls – MIA1 and MIA2 – total 24,000 square feet and are located on the fourth floor of 36 NE 2nd Street, Miami, Florida.

“Our Miami location sits in one of the world’s largest connection hubs linking the United States and Latin America markets," said Kevin Reed, interim CEO of ColoHouse.

"Our expansion further into the market is a great opportunity for our customers to expand their global footprint," Reed added.

Building on its 12 years of local market experience, the introduction of MIA3 means ColoHouse can now offer tailored infrastructure solutions and scalable options in addition to a new comprehensive cloud, metal, and add-on services like security and VOIP.

John Bonczek of ColoHouse and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty said: "For a long time, customers have been asking for an option that can accommodate their business needs as their demand in the Miami market grows. The need for connectivity to South America makes Miami a crucial location for any global company.

“With our latest expansion, ColoHouse will be meeting the needs of our existing customer base and be an attractive opportunity for companies that are looking to expand their footprint and maximize their data centre space and connectivity.”

Last year ColoHouse acquired five companies – Steadfast, Data102, Quinox, TurnKey Internet, and Lume Cloud – boosting its footprint to eight data centre locations, with 16 PoPs, in addition to customisable private cloud options, bare metal, disaster recovery and backup, and other services like DDos protection, VoIP, and licensing.