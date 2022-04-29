EdgeConneX buys its first step into Indonesia

The deal will see GTN's existing carrier-neutral data centre developed further on an adjacent plot of land, to form a 90MW campus. At present, GTN's carrier neutral data centre supports more than 50 customers in a near 7MW facility.

The development marks the US firm's third market entry in Indonesia, following the appointment of Kelvin Fong last August.

He said: "Our legacy is being able to successfully and quickly deliver data centre infrastructure at the edge.

"As we continue to expand both our Edge and hyperscale data centre platform globally, the planned hyperscale data centre campus in Jakarta will give us capabilities to meet our customers' requirements for capacity in this vital and growing market in the APAC region."

EdgeConneX made a similar move to enter the Indian market through a JV with Adani Group. At the end of last year it entered China via a "strategic partnership" – but not a JV – with Chayora, only months after EQT Infrastructure V and EQT Infrastructure co-invested in the company.

Further, in August of last year it acquired Israel-based Global Data Center (GDC), in a deal that includes underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv.

Philbert Shih, founder of Structure Research said: "Entry into Indonesia gives EdgeConneX presence in three of the largest countries in the world outside the United States. This is a market with tremendous long-term upside. Indonesia has strong demographics, a rapidly rising homegrown technology sector, and is early in the adoption curve when it comes to outsourced infrastructure services like cloud and data centres."