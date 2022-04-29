atNorth becomes a member of the SDIA

“We are pleased to join our data centre colleagues in this very important organisation for our industry, it is crucial to us that we are actively involved with influencing the industry’s development in the Swedish market," said Stefan Jofors-aTribe, Nordic sales director at atNorth.

"We have an enormous number of important industry-wide issues to work on resolving. Of course, sustainability is at the core of atNorth’s operations and will always be our priority. We are also keen to understand how we can support the rapid digitalisation of society through the construction of a functioning infrastructure."

The SDIA exists to bring together the entire data centre ecosystem in Sweden and supports its members and the development of the data centre industry by making sustainability issues a priority, encouraging as well as supporting research and innovation projects.

atNorth joins the likes of Schneider Electric, Huawei and CBRE, who are existing members.

“We are very happy that atNorth has chosen to become a member of the SDIA," said Fredrik Lindahl, account manager at SDIA.

Their experience of, and commitment to, our issues in combination with their greater knowledge of the international data centre industry will be a vital contribution to our business going forward. They are also an interesting example of the new generation of data centres, who have adapted to today's very advanced calculations and simulations.”

Earlier this month, announced the launch of its new data centre, SWE01: SIF DC, in Kista, in Stockholm, Sweden.

It is the first data centre in Sweden designed to manage high density workloads, such as AI, simulations, and risk analysis. The new facility spans a total of 6,400sqm with the IT capacity of more than 11MW.

At the same time, atNorth also unveiled the new site location for its third data centre in the northern region of Iceland.

The one-hectare plot of land, together with nearby plots for expansion, has been granted planning permission by the Akureyri Town Planning Council under 'environmentally friendly business use'.