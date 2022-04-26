atNorth unveils SWE01 DC and confirms Iceland facility

It is the first data centre in Sweden designed to manage high density workloads, such as AI, simulations, and risk analysis.

The new facility spans a total of 6,400sqm with the IT capacity of more than 11MW. The next phase of its buildout will see the addition of 4.8MW of IT capacity, bringing the overall capacity to over 6MW and is due to completion in autumn 2022.

“Data-driven businesses require a new type of data centre. We will be the first colocation player in the Nordics to build a facility fully equipped for high-capacity services from the start," said Stefan Jofors-aTribe, Nordic sales director, atNorth.

"The choice of Stockholm and surrounding Sweden is strategic, with its access to renewable energy, great connectivity and an infrastructure that allows us to deliver our services with high precision to customers both in and outside the Nordic region. We are very pleased to open the gates in Kista today."

In addition, the new site meets all current security and energy efficiency requirements, boasting a data hall with a capacity of 1.5MW, as well as up to 40kw per rack capacity for air-cooled IT equipment.

Additionally, SWE01: SIF DC uses efficient heat recovery for both air cooled and liquid cooled IT infrastructures. All the residual heat from the data centre is recycled in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi, whose district heating plant is in proximity, where the excess heat generated from the new data centre could heat up to 20,000 apartments. The new site operates on 100% renewable energy making it extremely energy efficient.

At the same time, atNorth has revealed the new site location for its third data centre in the northern region of Iceland.

The one-hectare plot of land, together with nearby plots for expansion, has been granted planning permission by the Akureyri Town Planning Council under 'environmentally friendly business use'.

The 4,000sqm site will spans six data halls and 12MW of capacity and will be designed to operate with the lowest carbon footprint possible, with 100% renewable energy, atNorth is also exploring heat recovery options with local companies to enable the heating and cooling outputs to be reused in a sustainable and efficient way.

“Today’s data-driven businesses require a new type of data centre. We are the first colocation player in the Nordics to build facilities fully equipped for high-capacity services from the start,” said Eyjólfur Magnús, CEO at atNorth.

“The choice of Akureyri is strategic, it is already a thriving high-tech hub with many technology companies in the area and the new centre will offer many job opportunities to an already excellent and talented workforce. In addition, Iceland’s colder climate and renewable energy sources allows businesses to tap into a sustainable infrastructure with great connectivity and cost efficiencies, which will allow us to deliver our services with high precision to customers both in and outside the Nordic region. We are very pleased to be expanding and building out our new site in Akureyri.”