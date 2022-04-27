Arelion completes US East-to-West coast network expansion

The new Southwest route delivers multi-terabit connectivity to Dallas and El Paso to the West coast through Phoenix, Arizona; San Diego, California; and Los Angeles, California. This expansion forms part of Arelion's system across the US connecting previous deployments from Dallas, Texas, via Nashville, Tennessee to Ashburn, Virginia.

The expansion creates new options to serve Mexico, as well as provides new connectivity options to customers at access points in El Paso and San Diego.

The route also leverages an open photonic layer design, enables flexibility to select optical equipment for commercial and supply chain optimisation as well as use of next-gen technology across its network.

“This deployment is an ongoing execution of Arelion’s initiative to address customer demand and connect tier one markets and growing edge markets across the country,” said Art Kazmierczak, director of business and network development at Arelion.

“By building an open system we are committed to providing a network that is flexible, automated and scales efficiently. Our new routes add diversity in metro regions to connect cloud availability zones with direct access into hyperscale data centre campuses in addition to legacy carrier interconnection points.”

These technologies include the latest generation of high-capacity enhanced-reach coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to increase the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services.

The news follows a number of network projects from Arelion. March saw the company select Gold Data to expand its reach and service portfolio across Latin America. That same month, Arelion expanded its network in Mexico adding two new diverse points of presence (PoPs) in Tultitlán (MEX|5) and Santa Fe (MEX|2), with KIO Networks.

In Europe, Arelion completed its fibre backbone route expansion in Norway, adding much-needed resilience, capacity and diversity to connections between Norway and the rest of the world, via continental Europe.

While only last month, Arelion has expanded its collaboration with Cologix with a new point of presence at Cologix’s COL3 Scalelogix hyperscale edge data centre in Columbus, Ohio.