Arelion expands North American footprint with PoP at Cologix data centre

This latest location brings Arelion's total number of PoPs to eight in seven markets with Cologix, giving metro campus access to 32 Cologix facilities.

“We are thrilled to have this long-standing relationship with Arelion as they continue to expand their network services in North America,” said Laura Ortman, president and chief revenue officer at Cologix.

“We are continuously building our carrier-neutral ecosystem to give our customers the best network access and connections to do business at the digital edge. In the past year, Arelion has added two markets with Cologix, in Vancouver and now Columbus. Our customers in Columbus now have access to Arelion’s low-latency fibre backbone and connectivity offerings.”

Arelion selected Cologix’s Columbus data centre because of its location and the delivery of hybrid cloud IT deployments. The facility is in close proximity to more of the US population than any other major city, with 47% of the population within a 10-hour drive.

In addition, the Cologix Columbus data centre campus is the most densely connected interconnection site in the region with dark fibre network access to each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“We continue to respond to customer demand by extending our network into key edge locations to help support surrounding businesses and area growth. Doing so with a strong partner such as Cologix, with whom we have a long-standing history, ensures we provide our customers with the best network access,” said Stephen Hartman, head of North American sales at Arelion.

“The addition of the Columbus, Ohio PoP helps us continue to support the Midwestern U.S. by providing high-quality local connectivity to the global ecosystem of content, collaboration, applications and cloud services we support with our AS1299 Internet backbone.”

Through this latest partnership, companies can access Arelion’s AS1299 global backbone as well as IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services.