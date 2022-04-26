BDx and Exa partner for hyperscale growth

The collaboration will offer enterprises a ”one-stop-shop” to access digital infrastructure services around the world.

The companies will now provide an expanded geographical footprint for their product portfolios with BDx and Exa enabling existing and new customers to quickly access data centres and complimenting services across North America, Europe and Asia seamlessly.

“Our largest customers with the greatest capacity need global infrastructure, and they create their own networks digital infrastructure,” said Andrew Haynes, EVP of product and technology at Exa Infrastructure.

”Our new global alliance gives them the ability to access that from us as a one-stop-shop.”

”It means they can buy infrastructure from one provider across the most influential markets and fast-growing digital economies, including parts of the Asia-Pacific region where e-commerce and gaming are two important data growth drivers.”

Exa customers now have access to premier data centre environments across key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. BDx customers, meanwhile, have global on-demand connectivity capabilities, allowing all customers to expand their geographical reach across locations in Europe or the Atlantic coast.

Sujit Panda, CTO of BDx said: “The new partnership positions BDx as Asia’s gateway into Europe and North America through EXA Infrastructure’s network.

“With BDx’s strength as a provider of data centre services across the Asia-Pacific region paired with EXA Infrastructure’s strong hyperscale internet backbone, our customers truly have access to the top-performing connectivity environments worldwide, enabling their surge into cloud environments and drive their critical digital transformation seamlessly.

“Our integrated ability not only enables transformation, but also increases sustainability and offers the ability to meet end users closer to where they are.”