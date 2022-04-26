EcoDataCenter to build new facility in Sweden

When the new data centre is unveiled, it will offer the market an additional available capacity of 15MW.

The Swedish data centre firm says it hopes to offer increased flexibility and scalability while meeting its customers need for additional capacity at short notice.

"We are building to help existing customers expand and to meet increased interest from large European companies,” Anders Fryxell, sales director at EcoDataCenter says.

“More and more companies are discovering the benefits of having their data in Sweden.

“When customers choose us, they get a provider that can offer an extremely secure and scalable solution that also has a minimal carbon footprint.”

The company adds that with secured access to sustainable data centre services, its future growth is enabled.

EcoDataCenter will build the new facility with a wooden frame as it says wood is an energy-efficient and renewable building material which ensures low climate impact.

Dan Andersson, CEO of EcoDataCenter added: "The investment in the new building is a significant step towards our goal of becoming the leading data centre provider in the Nordic region.

“The new data centre will help more Swedish and international companies decrease the carbon footprint of their data centre services.”