Aamir Hussain named chief technology and product officer at LLA

In his new role, Hussain will lead LLA's technology & innovation (T&I) team across the Latin America and the Caribbean. Specifically, he will oversee network platforms, product development, information technology, and security across the company.

“Aamir brings a wealth of product knowledge and experience to Liberty Latin America. He has a deep understanding of customer needs in our ever-changing technology landscape and is a seasoned industry expert," said Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America.

"I’m excited to work closely with Aamir as we bring connectivity and entertainment services to more people in more places across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Prior to his appointment, Hussain served as chief product officer and SVP, Verizon Business at Verizon.

Before this, he also held senior leadership roles at Liberty Global, Covad, TELUS, Collinear Networks, and Qwest as well as Lumen (formally CenturyLink). Across his career, Aamir accumulated 11 patents in telecoms.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Balan and the Liberty Latin America team with a focus on expanding connectivity coverage and developing valuable products and services that will enrich the lives of our customers," said Hussain.

"Operating across Latin America and the Caribbean is an exciting prospect with considerable growth opportunities. Working with best-in-class professionals, I look forward to driving growth for the business and bringing innovation to our customers across the region.”

In related news, 2021 saw LLA and América Móvil enter into an agreement to combine their respective Chilean businesses, VTR and Claro Chile, to create a 50:50 joint venture.

The deal combines the complementary operations of VTR, a provider of high-speed consumer fixed products, connecting close to 3 million subscribers, with Claro Chile, one of the leading telecoms service providers in the country with over 6.5 million mobile customers.