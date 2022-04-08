The Digital Digest: J2M, tax wrangles and innovation at Orange

Saf brings us the details of Digital 9's latest acquisition in Ireland and a round-up of recent deals.

Natalie has updates on the rapidly expanding connectivity landscape of the Middle East, where this week Zain's wholesale subsidiary launched the J2M subsea cable and AMS-IX has said it will co-develop six new exchanges across the GCC.

Heading back to the Pacific, Alan covers the news that Digicel is facing a tax wrangle in PNG as it sells its Pacific operations to Telstra.

This week we are joined by Raluca Cousson-Postoarca, head of innovation at Orange Business Services. Raluca talks to Natalie about enterprise advances and gender diversity at the female-led telco.

Season 4, episode 13 is presented by editor Melanie Mingas and edited by Richard Cosgrove. The episode features editor-at-large Alan Burkitt-Gray, deputy editor Natalie Bannerman and reporter Saf Malik.

