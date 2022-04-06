Digital 9 spends €60 million to buy Host Ireland

The completion of the deal marks Digital 9’s first investment into wireless infrastructure, which, it says, is one of the company’s four target digital sub-sectors.

Host Ireland owns and operates the highest capacity licensed microwave-based fixed wireless access (FWA) network in Greater Dublin and provides wireless broadband to 1,600 enterprise companies including corporates, government bodies and tech companies.

"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Host Ireland, D9's first wireless networks investment,” Thor Johnsen, head of digital infrastructure at Triple Point

“The Host Ireland team has built a strong business and we look forward to working with them to accelerate the company's expansion plans."

Digital 9 has already made a series of investments in the data centre space after it had bought Aqua Comms in March 2021 for $215 million.

After that purchase, Johnsen told Capacity in June 2021 that the company was looking at other opportunities in the pipeline.

The investor then acquired Iceland’s Verne Global for £231 million in September 2021 and announced plans to invest an extra £50 million to expand its 40-acre data centre campus by 10MW.

In December 2021, the firm announced it had spent £15 million to acquire SeaEdge UK1, which according to the firm, is the largest data centre campus in the UK.