Colt deepens links with Oracle’s FastConnect

Colt said the new feature – based on application programming interfaces (APIs) – is focused on delivering productivity and efficiency gains via an enhanced end-to-end customer experience. It offers an improved customer interface, said Colt, with the integration between the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform and the Colt On Demand portal.

Colt CEO Keri Gilder said: “Our growing partnership with Oracle has allowed us to develop this new API-based feature, which delivers increased efficiency for customers and reduces the probability of human error as critical connectivity related data is transferred automatically from and through the OCI Portal to the Colt On Demand Portal without the need to switch back and forth with cutting and pasting.”

This allows customers to directly provision a more secure private connection from their premises to their preferred Oracle Cloud Region from the OCI Portal – rather than switching between the OCI Portal and the Colt On Demand portal.

Colt said this represents the latest expansion of the relationship between Colt and Oracle, and follows the announcement of the global FastConnect partnership and interconnecting of the Colt IQ Network to the Oracle Cloud Regions.

This follows a series of announcements detailing the closer relationship between Colt and Oracle. In 2018 Colt said it would offer dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect. This relationship will allow customers to use Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) to offer highly secure and reliable private network connectivity to Oracle Cloud.

In November 2021 Colt announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud for businesses in Singapore. Colt’s Cloud Access combined with its on-demand offering to support businesses that require strong security credentials.

And then in December Colt said it was expanding its IQ Network footprint by expanding its services to the Oracle Cloud Stockholm Region. The expansion would allow customers to use secure connectivity from their sites to the Oracle Cloud via OCI FastConnect.

Colt On Demand for OCI allows customers to self-provision very secure, high bandwidth connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions in a matter of minutes and allows them to dynamically scale bandwidth up or down in near-real-time.