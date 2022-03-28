Yondr debuts in Malaysia with 200MW centre

The campus will be developed in multiple phases, with the first due for delivery in 2024. No timescale has been shared for the wider projects, however, Yondr did state that Sedenak Tech Park has access to "at least 600MW of capacity, dark fibre connectivity, scalable utilities and infrastructure". It is home to some of the largest data and cloud players within the Southeast Asia region.

“Malaysia is a significant part of our expansion plans within Southeast Asia. Our ability to secure this critical location in Sedenak Tech Park, complements our existing presence in Jakarta, Indonesia and further bolsters our strategic presence in this high growth market,” said Dave Newitt, CEO at Yondr Group.

“The state of Johor in Malaysia is in close proximity to other key data centre metros, including Singapore which offers valuable interconnectivity routes, representing a true benefit for our clients especially in combination with the scalability in meeting requirements of power and land.”

The planned campus will be developed on a 72.8-acre land parcel with the tech park, which Yondr acquired from TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johor Corporation.

At the end of last year, Yondr confirmed it would develop a 40MW facility in Frankfurt and a 100MW data centre development in Slough, UK.

Earlier in the year a US$1 billion JV with Everstone Group to open hyperscale data centres in India. That facility will deliver 30MW of IT capacity by next year, and a total of 60MW when fully developed. A further $2 billion expansion strategy is being executed for the America, which saw Éanna Murphy appointed SVP of operations for the region.

“This deployment in Sedenak Tech Park will provide our hyperscale clients with an opportunity to exponentially scale their cloud computing requirements and benefit from being strategically located just a stone’s throw from Singapore and Indonesia.” said Aksel Vansten, Acquisition and Development Director for Asia Pacific Region of Yondr Group.