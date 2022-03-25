Macquarie’s latest data centre opened by PM

The Intellicentre 3 (IC3) East hyperscale data centre is located at the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in the Sydney North zone.

The project received an initial investment of $63.8 million and supported over 1,200 construction, engineering, cyber security and IT jobs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Morrison said the IC3 data centre is an example of the type of “secure, sovereign and compliant infrastructure” Australia needs to bolster cybersecurity and accelerated the digital economy.

“This centre we are finally opening today – is about the economy, it is about the digital world that is transforming the world, and it is about our security,” he added.

“Increasingly, our economy and our security depend on each other. This campus is about both – a mighty $200 million data centre, Australian owned, Australian operated, one of the most trusted and certified in Australia, with a team of highly trained engineers delivering up to 50 megawatts of data storage capability.

“Our Government has set a goal of Australia being a top 10 digital economy by 2030. An essential foundation of such a goal is trust and confidence, trust in the regulatory systems of a country, and confidence it can meet the increasing cyber challenges in our world.

“Espionage, disinformation, cyber-attacks, foreign interference, and economic coercion – these types of malignant activities mounting in our world.”

The opening of the data centre follows Macquarie’s billing commencement earlier this month of a multi-million-dollar contract with “a leading global corporation” for 10 megawatts of data centre capacity.

That deal led Macquarie to increase its planned opening capacity for IC3 East and preceded plans for the company to build another data centre on its campus.

IC3 Super West will increase the campus’ overall capacity to 50 megawatts.