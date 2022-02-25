Ronald Bizick becomes president and COO of Vertical Bridge

Bizick enters the role with 33 years of telecoms industry experience having previously co-founded and served as CEO of Tarpon Towers, a wireless tower company in the US.

Prior to this he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of towerco Global Signal. During his tenure the company completed a successful IPO, acquired nearly $2 billion in tower assets, raised over $2.2 billion in mortgage-backed securitisations, and tripled its portfolio from 3,500 to over 11,000 communication sites.

Bizick held the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of SBA Communications, a helping grow it from a start-up to a nationwide public company.

“Ron is a superb addition to our team of industry veterans,” said Alex Gellman, co-founder and CEO of Vertical Bridge.

“His prior accomplishments in C-level positions in our industry – both in entrepreneurial and large public corporations – make him the ideal candidate for filling this newly created role at Vertical Bridge. As important, he fits with our outstanding team of motivated and hardworking professionals. I look forward to working closely with Ron as we continue our aggressive growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Bizick will work closely with Gellman and the other members of the senior leadership team, including co-founders: Marc Ganzi, co-founder and executive chairman; Bernard Borghei, co-founder and executive vice president of operations; and Michael Belski, co-founder and executive vice president of leasing and marketing.

Other senior executive team members include Michael Romaniw, CFO; Dale Carey, executive vice president of strategy and convergence; Johnny Crawford, executive vice president of development; Bob Paige, executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions and corporate development; Bob Glosson, executive vice president of real estate and technology; and Daniel Marinberg, senior vice president and general counsel.

“The Vertical Bridge team is world class. Joining a company like Vertical Bridge, with its customer-centric and long-term view of the industry, is a perfect fit,” said Bizick.

“I look forward to helping Alex and the rest of the team continue to be the industry-leading and largest private wireless infrastructure provider in the US.”